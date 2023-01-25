FedScoop reports that the Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is expected to divide its Government Operations subcommittee into two subcommittees, one of which will be aimed at dealing with IT and cybersecurity, while the other will be targeted at addressing federal workforce concerns. Such a change, which comes after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Oversight Committee Head Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., changed the full committee's name from the Oversight and Reform Committee, is poised to be voted upon in the coming weeks although details regarding the separate subcommittees have not been finalized, noted a U.S. Congress staffer close to the matter. Greater IT and cybersecurity spending oversight at the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Trade Commission, Internal Revenue Service, and other federal agencies have been sought by Republican lawmakers since gaining control of Congress during last year's midterm elections. Both IT spending and federal workforce subcommittees were previously consolidated by former House Oversight Government Operations subcommittee chair Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., in 2019.