ALPHV/BlackCat loses website after Change Healthcare breach

CyberScoop reports that the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation had its website downed days after claiming responsibility for the cyberattack against major U.S. healthcare revenue and payment cycle management provider Change Healthcare, which has been dubbed as the "most serious" cyber incident against any U.S. health organization by American Hospital Association President and CEO Rick Pollack following persistent prescription processing outages.

Continuous prescription processing troubles have prompted Change Healthcare to introduce a new electronic drug prescription service on Mar. 1. "We are working on multiple approaches to restore the impacted environment and continue to be proactive and aggressive with all our systems, and if we suspect any issue with the system, we will immediately take action," said Change Healthcare in a statement. Meanwhile, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity reassured that efforts to remediate the incident, as well as support organizations affected by the Change Healthcare hack, are underway.