Crinetics Pharmaceuticals cyberattack under investigation

U.S. endocrine-focused pharmaceutical development and commercialization firm Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has confirmed an ongoing investigation into a cybersecurity incident claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation to have resulted in data compromise, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Immediate efforts to contain the intrusion following the detection of suspicious activity in an employee account, said Crinetics, which emphasized that neither its research databases nor operations were affected by the incident, the nature of which was not specified. LockBit's claims of attacking Crinetics come amid promises of its leader LockBitSupp to restore the ransomware group's operations weeks after its infrastructure had been disrupted as part of an international law enforcement operation. Such a development also comes amid the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks against pharmaceutical firms over the past 12 months, with major pharmaceutical distributor Cencora reporting late last month that its data had been exfiltrated following the infiltration of its IT systems.