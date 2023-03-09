CNN reports that while the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has improved cyber threat detection and mitigation efforts since the 2020 SolarWinds hack that compromised at least nine U.S. federal agencies, the agency has yet to complete its job in securing federal networks. Aside from updating its continuity of operations plan, CISA also needs to strengthen another backup plan for secure communications should another data breach occur, a report from the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General revealed. Moreover, additional cyber threat information from civilian agencies should be secured by CISA to better detect and mitigate major cyberattacks, said the report. Both plan updates will be issued this year, according to CISA officials. The DHS OIG report comes three years after the widespread SolarWinds hack, which has exposed the Homeland Security and Justice Departments' networks to Russian hackers. Such an intrusion has also enabled attempted compromise of cybersecurity officials' email accounts.