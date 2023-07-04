Cyberattacks against the websites of the Nebraska Supreme Court intranet, Texas State Behavioral Health Executive Council, Pennsylvania's Provider Self-Service, the South Dakota Boards and Commissions, and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Information Services claimed by the SiegedSec hacking group are being investigated by their respective state officials, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Despite SiegedSec's claims that it was able to exfiltrate data from the sites it attacked, officials from Nebraska, South Dakota, and Texas have denied that the incident has resulted in the compromise of sensitive information. Recent attacks launched by SiegedSec against Arkansas, Texas, and Kentucky government entities were noted to have been done in retaliation to the states' prohibitions on abortion and gender affirming care although experts cautioned against believing the reasoning given by the attackers, which data leak researcher Nick Ascoli noted had previously targeted Russian organizations and South American governments. "Due to the hacktivist nature of SiegedSec's operations, they do not have a financial motive behind these attacks and are not asking for money from their victims. When communicating with victims, the leader of SiegedSec, YourAnonWolf, cites 'fun' or 'lulz' as a primary motivator," said Ascoli.