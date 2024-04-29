AI/ML, Critical Infrastructure Security, AI benefits/risks

New DHS AI safety, security board introduced

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas meets with staff members at the U.S. Embassy in Panama on April 19, 2022. (Zachary Hupp/DHS)

Growing security and privacy concerns surrounding artificial intelligence have prompted the Department of Homeland Security to unveil its new AI Safety and Security Board, which includes Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su, and other artificial intelligence and civil rights experts, FedScoop reports.

Aside from providing new guidance on AI integration into U.S. critical infrastructure, the group will also tackle how to address potential AI risks across the 16 sectors covered by critical infrastructure once they convene next month, according to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The inclusion civil rights experts in the board has been noted by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights President and CEO Maya Wiley as a crucial factor in effective AI deployment.

"Critical infrastructure plays a key role ensuring everyone has equal access to information, goods, and services. It also poses great threats, including the spread of bias and hate speech online, stoking fear, distrust, and hate in our communities of color," said Wiley.

