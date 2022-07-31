Congress has been pushed by Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger to advance mandatory cybersecurity standards for critical infrastructure, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "We are behind other countries in setting cybersecurity requirements for the critical elements of infrastructure, the most significant water, power, pipeline, hospitals in the country, as well as the technology that crosses all of them," said Neuberger at a Center for a New American Security event. Neuberger touted that several measures have already been done by the Biden administration to better combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, including last year's executive order and recently updated pipeline cybersecurity directives from the Transportation Security Administration, but action from lawmakers is necessary to enhance compliance. "Were really looking forward to, over the next few months, continuing that engagement, hearing the input of members of the Hill and staffers as well, and crafting that together," Neuberger added.