Major Russian satellite communications provider Dozor-Teleport CJSC was reported by Russian IT news outlet ComNews to have confirmed being impacted by a cyberattack perpetrated by hackers claiming to support Russian paramilitary operation Wagner Group, reports CyberScoop.
Dozor-Teleport had its cloud provider infrastructure compromised following the attack and total restoration of its network may be a weeks-long process, said Dozor-Teleport CJSC General Director Alexander Anosov, who added that the company may have been targeted due to its use of the letter "z" in its name suggesting its cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Defense amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Screenshots of files leaked by the attackers that were shared by Ukrainian Cyber Alliance spokesperson Sean Townsend indicated Dozor-Teleport's involvement with Russia's Ministry of Defense.
PIR Center Consultant Oleg Shakirov previously dismissed the involvement of the Wagner Group in the attack and noted that the operation was akin to "Ukrainian false flag trolling."
Cyberattacks against the websites of the Nebraska Supreme Court intranet, Texas State Behavioral Health Executive Council, Pennsylvania's Provider Self-Service, the South Dakota Boards and Commissions, and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Information Services claimed by the SiegedSec hacking group are being investigated by their respective state officials, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Memo outlines how Feds are encouraging agencies to future-proof cybersecurity efforts to improve software, hardware and workforce that will be better equipped to thwart tomorrow's cyberattacks and protect critical infrastructure.