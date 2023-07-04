Major Russian satellite communications provider Dozor-Teleport CJSC was reported by Russian IT news outlet ComNews to have confirmed being impacted by a cyberattack perpetrated by hackers claiming to support Russian paramilitary operation Wagner Group, reports CyberScoop. Dozor-Teleport had its cloud provider infrastructure compromised following the attack and total restoration of its network may be a weeks-long process, said Dozor-Teleport CJSC General Director Alexander Anosov, who added that the company may have been targeted due to its use of the letter "z" in its name suggesting its cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Defense amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Screenshots of files leaked by the attackers that were shared by Ukrainian Cyber Alliance spokesperson Sean Townsend indicated Dozor-Teleport's involvement with Russia's Ministry of Defense. PIR Center Consultant Oleg Shakirov previously dismissed the involvement of the Wagner Group in the attack and noted that the operation was akin to "Ukrainian false flag trolling."