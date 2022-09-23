The Cybersecurity Solarium Commission emphasized that the U.S. could only have lasting cyber resilience should attention, investments, and agility to adapt to evolving threats continue, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "Even as we issue this progress report, we know that assessing implementation is not enough," wrote CSC co-chairs Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., in the second annual report by the panel. The CSC originally offered 116 cybersecurity policy recommendations in its initial report, 63 of which are either implemented or close to implementation. However, progress has been limited for 20 of the recommendations, while two of the panel's suggestions are being hindered from adoption by "significant barriers." Such recommendations include the designation of systematically important infrastructure and the establishment of a "Cyber Threat Environment Collaboration Program," which are included in the House's version of the National Defense Authorization Act, but have faced significant pushback from the industry.