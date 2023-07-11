Cybersecurity firm Forcepoint is set to have its government and critical infrastructure unit G2CI purchased by private investment firm TPG Capital for $2.45 billion, which is larger than the $1.1 billion that Francisco Partners paid when it acquired the entirety of Forcepoint two years ago, SiliconAngle reports. As part of the deal, Francisco Partners will separately manage Forcepoint's commercial cybersecurity business while continuing to have a minority stake in Forcepoint G2CI, marking the second collaboration between Francisco Partners and TPG Capital after they entered a $4 billion deal to jointly acquire Boomi, an integration platform-as-a-service provider, two years ago. "Today's operating environment one in which data volumes are compounding, attack surfaces are broadening and threats are growing in sophistication demands dynamic security solutions. This is especially true for the public sector and Forcepoint has designed its platform to address the unique complexities of government objectives and culture," said TPG Partner Tim Millikin.