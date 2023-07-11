Cybersecurity firm Forcepoint is set to have its government and critical infrastructure unit G2CI purchased by private investment firm TPG Capital for $2.45 billion, which is larger than the $1.1 billion that Francisco Partners paid when it acquired the entirety of Forcepoint two years ago, SiliconAngle reports.
As part of the deal, Francisco Partners will separately manage Forcepoint's commercial cybersecurity business while continuing to have a minority stake in Forcepoint G2CI, marking the second collaboration between Francisco Partners and TPG Capital after they entered a $4 billion deal to jointly acquire Boomi, an integration platform-as-a-service provider, two years ago.
"Today's operating environment one in which data volumes are compounding, attack surfaces are broadening and threats are growing in sophistication demands dynamic security solutions. This is especially true for the public sector and Forcepoint has designed its platform to address the unique complexities of government objectives and culture," said TPG Partner Tim Millikin.
Bolstering space system cybersecurity should be prioritized amid the increasing dependence of critical infrastructure sectors on satellite communications, according to CyberScoop. "Agriculture, for example, absolutely depends on space systems.
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System was discovered by the Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of Inspector General to have previously unknown critical flaws and uninstalled security fixes, as well as outdated network operating systems, which could "deprive users of reliable access to information and could risk unauthorized access to, or the alteration or destruction of, critical systems," FedScoop reports.
Minnesota lawmakers have passed legislation providing $24 million in grants to help school districts across the state improve their cybersecurity protections, as well as enabling the utilization of available "safe to school" revenue for upgrading their digital safety systems, following separate cyberattacks that impacted Minneapolis Public Schools and the state's Education Department this year, reports CBS News Minnesota.