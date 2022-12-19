Significant Russian cyberattacks are believed by National Security Agency Cyber Director Rob Joyce to persistently threaten the worldwide energy sector in the following months, CyberScoop reports. "As the [Ukraine] war progresses theres certainly the opportunities for increasing pressure on Russia at the tactical level, which is going to cause them to reevaluate, try different strategies to extricate themselves," said Joyce, who urged the energy industry to be more vigilant of potential attacks. The warning comes as Joyce detailed findings from NSA's annual cyber review that showed a spillover of Russian threats beyond Ukraine. Moreover, cyberattacks amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has prompted increased cybersecurity awareness and investment, with the NSA's Cyber Collaboration Center increasing its membership by nearly threefold this year, according to Joyce. Aside from Russia, Joyce also noted the cybersecurity threats of Chinese-owned social media site TikTok. "Where I'm concerned is the overall ability to do large-scale influence either promoting the information they [China] want those millions and millions of people to see or suppressing lines of efforts that they don't want carried forward," Joyce added.