CyberScoop reports that more federal cybersecurity investments have been requested by the Biden administration in its proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 in a move to bolster nationwide cybersecurity resilience. Under the proposal, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency would be given $3.1 billion, which is $145 million higher than last year, with the proposed funds including $425 million for internal cybersecurity and analysis capability improvements and $98 million for Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act. Moreover, the State Department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy would be provided $395 million, while the Treasury Department will be given an additional $115 million for zero-trust implementation and other network defense efforts. On the other hand, the FBI would be receiving an additional $63 million for strengthening its intelligence collection and response capabilities. Meanwhile, $753 million has been requested to help support Ukraine's digital defenses amid its ongoing war with Russia. "These investments are in line with the National Cybersecurity Strategy that emphasizes a whole-of-nation approach to addressing the ongoing cyber threat," said the proposal.