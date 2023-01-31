The House Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Innovation Subcommittee under the House Homeland Security Committee has selected Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., as its new chair, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Under his leadership, Garbarino, who was previously the leading Republican on the subcommittee, intends to strengthen the committee's collaboration with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and bolster public-private partnerships in bolstering the country's cybersecurity posture. Garbarino unveiled last year legislation aimed at providing federal funding for cybersecurity education to students, as well as sought more information from the Biden administration regarding the "Continuity of Economy" plan, which would be activated for economic recovery following a cyberattack. "Cyberattacks are the preeminent threat of our time, impacting every sector of our economy from the energy sector to financial services. Our foreign adversaries have grown more advanced making cybersecurity the next arena in which we must build out our national defenses," said Garbarino.