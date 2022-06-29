Legislation that would create an industrial control system-focused cybersecurity training program in an effort to address rising Russian cybersecurity threats has been approved by the House of Representatives, SecurityWeek reports. The public and private IT workforce would be given free ICS security training, including virtual and in-person courses tackling ICS cyber defense strategies, under the bill. Annual reports detailing potential training expansion, as well as ICS education and training recommendations, would also be given to the House and Senate should the bill be signed into law. "With the increased threat of Russian cyberattacks, we must be cognizant of cyber warfare from state-sponsored actors. This bill would help train our information technology professionals in the federal government, national laboratories, and private sector to better defend against damaging foreign attacks," said Rep. Eric Swalwell, who introduced the bill after the emergence of the Russian Pipedream malware that targeted ICS in energy firms.