Threat actors could exploit five critical and high-severity vulnerabilities in GE's Proficy Historian software solution to facilitate espionage operations and industrial control system environment disruptions, SecurityWeek reports. Both authentication bypass and remote code execution bugs, tracked as CVE-2022-46732 and CVE-2022-46660, respectively, could be chained to conduct pre-authentication remote code execution against Proficy Historian servers, a report from Claroty revealed. Other flaws identified involved arbitrary file upload, file removal, and information disclosure issues. "Attackers may target ICS historians in order to gain access to this data, either for financial gain or for the purpose of gathering intelligence about an industrial process," said Claroty, which added that ICS historians could also be targeted as a stepping stone for conducting major cyberattacks against ICS networks, which could lead to data exfiltration. All identified vulnerabilities have already been addressed with Proficy Historian 2023. Organizations have been warned by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency regarding the flaws following Claroty's report.