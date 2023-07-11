Minnesota lawmakers have passed legislation providing $24 million in grants to help school districts across the state improve their cybersecurity protections, as well as enabling the utilization of available "safe to school" revenue for upgrading their digital safety systems, following separate cyberattacks that impacted Minneapolis Public Schools and the state's Education Department this year, reports CBS News Minnesota. Another legislation that would enable the governor to issue peacetime emergency declarations during cyberattacks has also been approved. "When a cyberattack hits, every minute counts. So being able to quickly respond, and understand and clarify those authorities so that we know that if it's needed if we get to that level of an event the governor can step in," said Minnesota IT Services Assistant Commissioner and Chief Information Security Officer John Israel. However, Computer Forensic Services Chief Technology Officer Mark Lanterman noted the value of bolstering state and federal cybersecurity investments but comprehensive employee training should also be considered with similar importance.