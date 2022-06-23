Two new bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening government cybersecurity
have received the signature of President Joe Biden, CNET
reports.
Biden has signed into law the Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, which creates a Federal Cyber Workforce-based program that would allow some federal employees to be enlisted in rotational cyber positions in various agencies, as well as provide agencies the needed authorization to identify eligible employees.
Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security would be required by the also-approved State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act of 2021 to bolster its partnership in cybersecurity with governments, as well as associations, corporations, and the public. The National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center would also be compelled to offer cybersecurity training and exercises, as well as advance cybersecurity education across lower government levels.
The newly signed measures follow the unveiling of an executive order aimed at bolstering cybersecurity after last year's attack against Colonial Pipeline, as well as establishment of a cybersecurity bureau and review board.