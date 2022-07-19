Over 75% of 3,500 security experts worldwide reported having high or severe operational technology security risk levels for their companies' overall risk profile, most of whom cited human error as their greatest concern in OT system compromise, according to SecurityWeek. Significant OT security workforce shortage has been reported by 83% of respondents, with two-thirds noting that organizational OT security effectiveness is being hampered by such shortfall, a report from SCADAfence showed. The study also found that hiring challenges are being brought upon by inadequate skills among potential candidates, elevated burnout levels, and lacking resources. "The global OT security workforce gap is substantial, and there is a need to be creative in filling the gap. To find the right talent, industrial organizations need to have two core concepts when filling the workforce gap. Set reasonable expectations and be open-minded about who qualifies for OT security positions. In many cases, organizations base their parameters with strict and restrictive guidelines when building their OT security teams," said SCADAfence Field Chief Technology Officer Paul Smith.