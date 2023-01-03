Poland's government services, private firms, media companies, and citizens are being subjected to persistent and exacerbating cyberattacks by pro-Russian hacking groups since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, according to The Record, a news site by Recorded Future. Such Pro-Russian cyberattacks have been aimed at destabilizing and intimidating Poland, which has expressed support for Ukraine with nearly $9 billion in aid, Starlink satellite internet terminals, and a hub for refugees since the war broke out, according to Polish cybersecurity officials. "Through hostile operations in cyberspace, Russia wants to exert pressure on Poland, as a frontline country and a key Ukraines ally on the NATO eastern flank," said Poland's security agency. Poland, in addition to Ukraine, was reported by Microsoft researchers in October to have their logistics and transportation industries. impacted by a coordinated ransomware campaign by the Russian hacking group Iridium. On the other hand, the Polish parliament had been attacked by the pro-Russian group NoName057(16) in November. "Such incidents in cyberspace are retaliatory actions typical of Russia," the officials added.