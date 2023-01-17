Government and critical infrastructure organizations in Ukraine and NATO member nations, including Denmark, Poland, and Norway, have been subjected to distributed denial-of-service attacks by cybercrime operation NoName057(16), which has supported Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, SecurityWeek reports. NoName057(16), also known as NoName05716, 05716nnm or Nnm05716, has most recently attacked Danish financial entities, Lithuanian cargo and shipping firms, and the Polish government, a SentinelOne report revealed. DDoS attacks targeted at the 2023 Czech presidential elections have also been conducted by the operation, which has been admitting responsibility for its attacks on a Telegram channel, as well as exploiting GitHub for hosting the DDOSIA tool for DDoS attacks. "NoName057(16) is yet another hacktivist group to emerge following the war in Ukraine. While not technically sophisticated, they can have an impact on service availability even when generally short lived. What this group represents is an increased interest in volunteer-fueled attacks, while now adding in payments to its most impactful contributors," said SentinelOne.