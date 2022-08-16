The U.S. has been called upon by National Cyber Director Chris Inglis to replicate Ukraine's collective cyber defense strategy involving government agencies, companies, and its residents in an effort to combat more sophisticated threats, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Such need for collective action in cybersecurity is highlighted by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack last year, which compromised gas supply to millions of customers across the East Coast as a result of a person's inadequate cyber hygiene, said Inglis at the DEF CON hacking conference. Inglis noted that the Ukrainian government worked to strengthen the country's cyber infrastructure while ensuring elevated cybersecurity awareness among its residents. Ukraine has also benefited from major tech companies' decision to provide the country with significantly more cybersecurity defenses against Russia. "Defense is the new offense. Unless we get serious about defense and make the investments necessary, we will not put cyber in its proper place," added Inglis.