TechRepublic reports that industrial facilities were targeted by 32% of all USB-based cybersecurity threats this year, with USB-based malware attacks against the industry rising from 37% in 2021 to 52% in 2022. Remote access was the primary goal of 51% of USB-based cyber threats this year, which was similar to last year's figures, but the rate of high-impact security threats rose from 79% to 81%, according to a report from Honeywell. Despite the continued elevated prevalence of USB-based cybersecurity threats against the industrial sector, moderate increases from the previous year indicate potential plateauing, noted researchers. "USB-borne malware is clearly being leveraged as part of larger cyberattack campaigns against industrial targets. Adaptations have occurred to take advantage of leveraging the ability of USB removable media to circumvent network defenses and bypass the air gaps upon which many of these facilities depend on for protection. Continued diligence is necessary to defend against the growing USB threat, and strong USB security controls are highly recommended," said Honeywell.