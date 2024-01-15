Incident Response

Cyber incident response impaired by stress

Cybernews reports that more than 40% of cybersecurity professionals have noted the inability to conduct sufficient cybersecurity threat response due to excessive stress fueled by a limited workforce and burnout.

Little to no capability to tackle potential cyber threats was noted by 43% of respondents, while 25% said they could not deal with cybersecurity incidents, a report from Adarma revealed. "The pressure is high, and security teams are often understaffed, so it is understandable that many cybersecurity professionals are reporting frustration, burnout, and unsustainable stress. As a result, the potential for mistakes being made that will negatively impact an organization increases," said Adarma. Organizations have been urged to curb stress among cybersecurity teams by bolstering team diversity, improving workload distribution, deploying the appropriate technologies, fostering employee engagement and well-being, and enhancing resource allocation, as well as reevaluating security strategies to meet challenges brought upon by the evolving threat landscape

