Significant cybersecurity gaps have been discovered by the Department of Energy Office of the Inspector General in the Brookhaven National Laboratory FedScoop reports. Aside from failing to designate proper classifications for information technology equipment and other high-risk properties, BNL also did not properly classify export-controlled items, according to the audit, which was conducted from January 2022 to July 2023. "Proper classification of both sensitive and high-risk property is important to ensure that only authorized individuals have access to it. Unauthorized access could lead to loss, theft, or misuse of technologies, technical data, and information," said the report. The OIG said that such deficiencies should be addressed through adherence to 41 CFR 109 requirements and evaluations of the lab's property management program, recommendations which were concurred by the Brookhaven Site Office. Moreover, the report also urged the Office of Asset Management's acting director to reexamine its guidance for 41 CFR 109 compliance.