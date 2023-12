Japan's space agency Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency had its systems breached in a summer cyberattack that may have exposed sensitive data, reports BleepingComputer . Such an attack involved the infiltration of JAXA's Active Directory server, which could have employee credentials and other critical data that could have been exploited to facilitate further compromise although there has been no evidence of any data leak so far, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno. "As long as the AD server was hacked, it was very likely that most of the information was visible. This is a very serious situation," said a JAXA official. Prior to this year's attack, JAXA had already been impacted by an intrusion that affected almost 200 defense-related research entities across Japan in 2016 and 2017, which was later attributed by the Japanese police to the Chinese advanced persistent threat operation Tick, also known as Stalker Panda and Bronze Butler