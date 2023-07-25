Yamaha Canada Music has confirmed having its data exfiltrated in a cyberattack following separate claims that it had been compromised by the BlackByte and Akira ransomware operations, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. No details regarding the intrusion have been provided by Yamaha Canada but the company noted that it has immediately worked to mitigate the attack and that it has already begun notifying individuals whose data may have been impacted by the incident. "...[W]e have taken decisive actions to reinforce our network defenses and ensure enhanced security measures moving forward," said Yamaha Canada. BlackByte included Yamaha Canada on its list of victims on June 14 before the company was added by Akira ransomware on its leak site on July 21. Increasingly prevalent double postings may be brought upon by affiliates working for different ransomware operations, said Recorded Future ransomware researcher Allan Liska. Meanwhile, Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow suggested collaboration and data sharing among ransomware operations as the driver of multiple ransomware claims on a single victim.