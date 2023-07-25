Yamaha Canada Music has confirmed having its data exfiltrated in a cyberattack following separate claims that it had been compromised by the BlackByte and Akira ransomware operations, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
No details regarding the intrusion have been provided by Yamaha Canada but the company noted that it has immediately worked to mitigate the attack and that it has already begun notifying individuals whose data may have been impacted by the incident.
"...[W]e have taken decisive actions to reinforce our network defenses and ensure enhanced security measures moving forward," said Yamaha Canada.
BlackByte included Yamaha Canada on its list of victims on June 14 before the company was added by Akira ransomware on its leak site on July 21.
Increasingly prevalent double postings may be brought upon by affiliates working for different ransomware operations, said Recorded Future ransomware researcher Allan Liska.
Meanwhile, Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow suggested collaboration and data sharing among ransomware operations as the driver of multiple ransomware claims on a single victim.
BleepingComputer reports that Apple macOS users have been targeted by a widespread campaign leveraging fraudulent blockchain games to distribute the new Realst information-stealing malware, which has cryptocurrency wallet exfiltration capabilities.
Novel techniques have been leveraged by attackers behind the Casbaneiro banking malware, which could expand the scope of their attacks to multi-regional financial entities after originally targeting financial organizations in Latin America, The Hacker News reports.
Nearly 375,000 of almost 20 million information-stealing malware logs on the dark web had business application access, indicating the significant compromise of business environments achieved by infostealers, reports BleepingComputer.