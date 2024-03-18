Cyberattack compromises IMF email accounts

The International Monetary Fund had 11 of its email accounts compromised following a cyberattack last month, BleepingComputer reports.

Despite the breach of email accounts, no other systems and resources have been compromised, according to the United Nations financial agency, which also noted that the impacted emails have since been remediated. "We have no indication of further compromise beyond these email accounts at this point in time. The investigation into this incident is continuing," said the IMF, which also confirmed its use of Microsoft 365 email but emphasized that the incident was not part of "Microsoft targeting." The IMF's disclosure comes nearly two months after Microsoft reported that its corporate emails had been exfiltrated by Russian state-sponsored hacking operation Midnight Blizzard following a password spray attack against an old non-production test tenant environment. A similar Microsoft 365 email account and data compromise was also recently noted by Hewlett Packard Enterprise.