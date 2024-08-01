Cyberattack confirmed by Fresnillo

Major Mexican precious metals mining firm Fresnillo had its data compromised following a cyberattack against some of its IT systems, BleepingComputer reports.

Operations have not been affected by the incident, which is also not poised to result in any material or financial impact, according to Fresnillo, which is the largest silver producer worldwide. "All business units continue their activities and no material operational or financial impact has been experienced or is foreseen. This will be assessed on an ongoing basis until the situation is resolved. Fresnillo plc takes the issue of cyber security extremely seriously and will continue to fully investigate this incident and take all appropriate measures," said Fresnillo, which is also a leading gold, zinc, and copper producer. Such a disclosure comes after a data breach was confirmed by Australian heavy rare earths mining firm Northern Minerals following the exposure of its data by the BianLian ransomware operation.