Cyberattack disclosed by East Coast fisheries org following 8Base ransomware claims

Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an East Coast fisheries management organization, has disclosed having its systems disrupted by a cyberattack after the 8Base ransomware operation took responsibility for the incident, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

The intrusion was purported by 8Base to have compromised ASMFC's invoices, contracts, and personal data, among others, with the ransomware gang seeking payment of a demand within four days. However, the ASMFC has yet to confirm the claims.

Such a development comes nearly a year after 8Base, which had been involved in an attack against the Alberta Dental Service Corporation of Canada, was reported by VMware researchers to have significant similarities with the RansomHouse and Phobos ransomware operations.

"Given the nature of the beast that is 8Base, we can only speculate at this time that they are using several different types of ransomware – either as earlier variants or as part of their normal operating procedures," said VMware.