Cyberattack disclosed by HTC Global Services following ALPHV/BlackCat leak

After having its data exposed by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware attack, IT and business process services provider HTC Global Services has disclosed being impacted by a cyberattack, reports BleepingComputer. HTC Global had its passports, emails, contact lists, and other confidential files leaked by ALPHV/BlackCat as part of the attack, which cybersecurity expert Kevin Beaumont suspects to involve the exploitation of a Citrix NetScaler instance impacted by the Citrix Bleed vulnerability being leveraged by HTC's CareTech business unit. Investigation into the incident is underway, according to HTC Global, which did not confirm whether the intrusion was caused by the Citrix Bleed flaw. Such an attack comes after an ALPHV/BlackCat affiliate claimed to compromise accounting software provider Tipalti. Another ALPHV/BlackCat affiliate Scattered Spider also recently compromised MGM Resorts in an attack that involved the encryption of more than 100 VMware ESXi hypervisors.