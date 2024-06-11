Cyberattack disrupts Cleveland city hall operations

Operations at Cleveland's city hall have been shut down following a cyberattack, making the city the largest across the U.S. to have a cyber incident-related disruption, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

No information regarding the systems affected by the intrusion, all of which have been taken down, nor the type of attack impacting Cleveland was provided but the incident was noted by a city spokesperson not to have hit local port and utility management systems.

"We take cyber threats extremely seriously and are working expeditiously to rectify the situation as soon as possible," said the spokesperson.

Such a development comes a week after the City of Pensacola in Florida had its data stolen in a ransomware attack earlier this year exposed by a newly emergent threat operation. Another ransomware intrusion against the city government of Wichita, Texas last month has resulted in the disruption of online payments for services.