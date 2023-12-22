Cloud Security

Cyberattack disrupts First American’s systems

BleepingComputer reports that some IT systems at major U.S. title insurance provider First American Financial Corporation have been taken down following a cyberattack. Efforts to resume normal operations are underway, according to First American, which only last month agreed to settle New York Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation violations related to a data breach in 2019 for $1 million. Such a disclosure comes nearly a month after fellow U.S. title insurance firm Fidelity National Financial confirmed having its operations disrupted by a cyberattack, which has been claimed by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation. "...We took containment measures such as blocking access to certain of our systems resulting in varying levels of disruption to our businesses," said FNF, which also reported the compromise of some credentials but has since noted the resumption of its normal business operations following the incident.

