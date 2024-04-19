Cyberattack disrupts Frontier Communications

Operations at major U.S. internet, phone, and TV service provider Frontier Communications have been disrupted following a cyberattack that compromised some of its IT systems, according to BleepingComputer.

Suspected cybercrime group attackers were found to have infiltrated portions of Frontier's IT systems on April 14, enabling unauthorized access to personally identifiable information, said the firm in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which did not specify who owned the exposed PII.

"The Company continues to investigate the incident, has engaged cybersecurity experts, and has notified law enforcement authorities," said Frontier.

Despite reporting the successful restoration of the telecommunications provider's core systems following the containment of the attack, Frontier has continued to caution its customers regarding persistent internal support technical problems on its website and mobile apps. Numerous wholesale sites, apps, and platforms of Frontier were also noted by an internal memo to have been disrupted by an outage on the morning of April 16.