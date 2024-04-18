New York bill drafting office disrupted by cyberattack

Operations at the New York Legislative Bill Drafting Commission have been disrupted by a cyberattack against its bill drafting system on Wednesday that coincided with the ongoing finalization of state budget bills, reports The Associated Press.

Despite the intrusion, no significant delays in the approval of such legislation are expected, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who did not provide more specifics regarding the nature of the attack.

"We have to go back to the more antiquated system we had in place from 1994. You know this happened very, very early in the morning and so we've been on top of this. Our understanding right now is that it will take a little bit longer to deal with the legislative side of it because a lot of data is included in the computers," Hochul said in an interview with WNYC. No delays to the legislative process as a result of the incident are also being expected by state Senate leader spokesperson Mike Murphy.