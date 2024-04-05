Cyberattack disrupts Hoya operations

Major Japanese global optical products manufacturer Hoya Corporation had operations of some production plants and its ordering system disrupted after a cyberattack against its servers on March 30, according to BleepingComputer.

Impacted servers were immediately isolated following the discovery of the intrusion although the timeline for complete systems restoration remains uncertain, said Hoya. Moreover, Hoya's servers were noted by third-party investigators to potentially have been infiltrated by an unauthorized actor but further investigation into the extent of the incident is still underway.

"We will continue to investigate and analyze the impact of this incident in cooperation with outside experts and relevant authorities, and will take measures to restore the systems necessary for production and sales activities and to resume the supply system of products to customers as soon as possible," said Hoya.

Such an incident comes nearly three years after the lens maker's systems were claimed to be compromised by the Astro Team hacking operation and more than five years after a cyberattack that resulted in a partial shutdown of its Thailand plant.