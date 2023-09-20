The International Criminal Court in the Netherlands has reported a cybersecurity incident after its information systems were subjected to anomalous activity last week, according to The Associated Press. No further details regarding the incident were provided but the ICC noted the implementation of additional security and response measures, as well as the assistance of Dutch authorities amid ongoing investigation into the intrusion. "Looking forward, the Court will be building on existing work presently underway to strengthen its cyber security framework, including accelerating its use of cloud technology," said ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah. Meanwhile, the Dutch foreign ministry expressed concern over the cyberattack against the ICC while pledging continued assistance to the Court. Such an incident comes after the Dutch intelligence agency reported last year that it was able to thwart an attempted Russian cyberattack against the ICC amid the Court's investigations on Russia's war crimes during its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.