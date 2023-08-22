Energy One, an Australian software provider catering to energy firms in Asia-Pacific and Europe, has confirmed that its systems in Australia and the UK have been impacted by a cyberattack last week, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Some corporate and customer system connections have been temporarily disabled in the wake of the attack, said Energy One, whose customer base includes UK-based power generation company InterGen, Dutch energy provider Essent, and Yorkshire gas and power firm YGP. While both the Australian Cyber Security Centre and UK authorities have been notified regarding the attack, no further details regarding the threat actors behind the hack, initial access vector, or potential customer data compromise amid an ongoing investigation, which seeks to determine whether more of its systems have been affected by the incident. "Energy One will continue to provide updated information as it gains greater clarity about the incident and the likely timeframe for its resolution," said an Energy One spokesperson.