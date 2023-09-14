The International Joint Commission, which manages water systems across the U.S.-Canada border, has confirmed being impacted by a cyberattack days after the NoEscape ransomware operation took credit for the intrusion, from which it claimed to exfiltrate 80GB of data from the IJC, including its contracts, conflict of interest forms, and geological files, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the incident is already underway, according to the IJC, which did not detail whether it has experienced any operational issues or sought law enforcement assistance following the attack. Such an intrusion comes after NoEscape compromised various organizations, including Hawai'i Community College, Germany's bar association, a U.S.-based manufacturing firm, and Australian companies, over the past few months. IJC's disclosure also follows the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's introduction of free vulnerability scanning services for water and wastewater systems. "Drinking water and wastewater systems are vital for our community's wellbeing. But they're not immune to cyberattacks," said CISA.