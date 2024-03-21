Cyberattack impacts Radiant Logistics’ Canada operations

Operations at global freight technology firm Radiant Logistics' Canada business were disrupted by a cyberattack last week, resulting in deferred services for Canadian customers, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Discovery of malicious network activity on Mar. 14 has prompted Radiant Logistics to immediately isolate Canadian operations, activate incident response measures, and engage with third-party cybersecurity experts to remediate the incident, said the company in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Aside from noting that impacted services will be restored over the following week, Radiant Logistics also emphasized that its U.S. and international operations were not affected by the intrusion, which is not expected to adversely affect corporate financials. Such an incident, which has not been claimed by any threat operation, comes months after a ransomware attack against major U.S. trucking software provider ORBCOMM that resulted in service disruptions, as well as mounting intrusions against critical infrastructure organizations' operational networks, as evident in last year's attacks against food distributor Sysco and cold storage provider Americold.