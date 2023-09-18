BleepingComputer reports that major U.S. trucking and fleet management software provider ORBCOMM had its FleetManager solution and Blue Tree product line compromised by a ransomware attack on Sept. 6, which resulted in service outages that prevented inventory tracking and Blue Tree Electronic Logging Device usage across some of the largest freight transportation firms across the U.S.
No other systems and service offerings were impacted by the incident, according to ORBCOMM Vice President of Corporate Communications Michelle Ferris, who noted that aside from enlisting third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate the attack, the company has already moved to inform impacted individuals.
With the ransomware attack forcing truckers to utilize paper logs, which could only be used for eight days in a month, the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has already allowed such logging until ORBCOMM completes the restoration of its service not later than Sept. 29.
The threat actors behind the attack are still unknown.
Operators of the Vidar and RedLine information-stealing malware strains have begun delivering ransomware payloads through tactics initially leveraged for infostealer distribution, suggesting a streamlining of attackers' operations, reports The Hacker News.
Colombia had its Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Superintendency of Industry and Commerce, and Judiciary Branch disrupted by a ransomware attack against third-party technology provider IFX Networks Colombia last week, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.