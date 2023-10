Global UK-based electronic connector manufacturer Volex had some of its IT systems and data around the world compromised following a cyberattack over the weekend, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Immediate action to halt unauthorized systems and data access has ensured continued operations across all sites and minimized production disruptions, according to Volex, which has already sought third-party experts to investigate the intrusion. "At this stage, any financial impact resulting from the incident is not expected to be material," said Volex. The Volex incident follows a wave of cyberattacks against the manufacturing sector, including separate intrusions impacting major cleaning product manufacturer Clorox and marine manufacturing firm Brunswick Corporation, as well as semiconductor technology provider Applied Materials during the past few months. Manufacturing companies were also reported by Dragos to account for 177 of 253 ransomware attacks conducted during the second quarter of this year.