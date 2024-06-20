Cyberattack interrupts Crown Equipment manufacturing

BleepingComputer reports that U.S. industrial forklift truck maker Crown Equipment confirmed that its manufacturing operations have been disrupted following a cyberattack earlier this month that led to the takedown of all its IT systems.

While BornCity reported suspicions that the attack may have stemmed from a successful social engineering attack against a Crown employee, no further details regarding the nature of the incident were provided by the company except that it was conducted by an "international cybercriminal organization," resulting in speculation that a ransomware attack may have targeted the firm.

"The company is still working through the disruption caused by the attack and is making progress toward transitioning to normal business operations. Crown is also working closely with its customers to help reduce the effect the incident may have on their operations," said the company.

Such a disclosure comes as Crown employees expressed disappointment regarding the company's lack of transparency regarding the incident.