Major California-based union Service Employees International Union Local 1000 has disclosed having its network disrupted by a cyberattack last month, which the LockBit ransomware operation claimed to have resulted in the theft of 308GB of data, including employees' salary details, financial documents, and Social Security numbers, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Efforts to restore operations at the union are underway, according to officials, who noted that it is still looking into the types of data that have been compromised in the incident alongside third-party experts. "Coordinated attacks against unions come from a number of anti-worker groups, and we will not let this one distract us from the important issues that face us with the State, the budget process, or any of the upcoming political primary battles," said the union. Such an attack comes after a spate of cyberattacks in California, including ransomware attacks against at least seven cities across the state and the breach of Californias Public Employees' Retirement System , the U.S.'s largest public pension fund.