Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyberattack vulnerability of offshore wind farms examined

Offshore wind farms leveraging voltage source converter-based high voltage direct current connections are vulnerable to cyberattacks that could compromise sensors to prompt power oscillations that could trigger blackouts and equipment damage, Interesting Engineering reports. Such wind farms' increased complexity over onshore systems should prompt more sophisticated cybersecurity defenses, according to a study by Concordia University and Hydro-Quebec researchers presented at the 2023 IEEE International Conference on Communications, Control, and Computing Technologies for Smart Grids. Offshore wind farm operators and engineers should also be given more robust cyber resilience and defense strategies to better protect their equipment from cybersecurity threats, said researchers. "As we advance the integration of renewable energies, it is imperative to recognize that we are venturing into uncharted territory, with unknown vulnerabilities and cyber threats. We hope that our study will raise awareness and inspire further research on this important and timely topic," said lead researcher Juanwei Chen.

Related

Ransomware attack hits Veolia North America

Ransomware attack hits Veolia North America Major global water and wastewater system operator Veolia had some of its internal back-end systems at its North America Municipal Water division impacted by a ransomware attack last week, resulting in the exfiltration of data from several individuals, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.