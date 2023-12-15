Application security, Malware

Cyberattacks against banking apps spike

SiliconAngle reports that cyberattacks involving 29 malware families have compromised 1,800 financial apps around the world during the past 12 months, indicating mounting mobile banking heists. Most of the compromised apps were traditional banking apps, with apps from banks in the U.S., UK, and Italy being the most targeted, according to a report from Zimperium. While Hook, Godfather, and Teabot were noted to be the top banking backdoors during the past year, 19 malware families have been updated with new functionality, including Automated Transfer System, Telephone-based Attack Delivery, and screen sharing, as well as the emergence of malware-as-a-service trojans. "Mobile banking security is currently in a high-stakes scenario, with numerous threat actors posing substantial risks. We are seeing that they are finding ways to bypass traditional defenses, which is why it is critical that banking and financial organizations employ comprehensive, real-time, on-device mobile security to combat these intelligent adversaries," said Zimperium Chief Scientist Nico Chiaraviglio.

