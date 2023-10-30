Cyberattacks against streaming platforms on the rise amid Hollywood strike

SiliconAngle reports that more threat actors have launched increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks aimed at streaming platforms since the Hollywood actors and writers' strike commenced in July. More refined impersonation techniques have been leveraged in phishing schemes aimed at streaming service users, with attackers using unauthorized transactions and financial irregularities as lures, a report from INKY showed. In separate instances, threat actors have spoofed Paramount+ and Disney+ in phishing emails claiming automated subscription renewals that contain PDF documents showing an invoice with significantly inflated monthly subscription rates. Both emails were found to have attacker-controlled phone numbers for canceling the subscriptions, which would connect targets to fraudsters who would then seek personal and financial information. Mounting attacks exploiting streaming platforms have prompted INKY researchers to urge increased scrutiny of emails' sender addresses. Users of streaming platforms have also been recommended to avoid using numbers found in unsolicited emails and sharing their information over the phone.