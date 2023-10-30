Email security, Phishing

Cyberattacks against streaming platforms on the rise amid Hollywood strike

SiliconAngle reports that more threat actors have launched increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks aimed at streaming platforms since the Hollywood actors and writers' strike commenced in July. More refined impersonation techniques have been leveraged in phishing schemes aimed at streaming service users, with attackers using unauthorized transactions and financial irregularities as lures, a report from INKY showed. In separate instances, threat actors have spoofed Paramount+ and Disney+ in phishing emails claiming automated subscription renewals that contain PDF documents showing an invoice with significantly inflated monthly subscription rates. Both emails were found to have attacker-controlled phone numbers for canceling the subscriptions, which would connect targets to fraudsters who would then seek personal and financial information. Mounting attacks exploiting streaming platforms have prompted INKY researchers to urge increased scrutiny of emails' sender addresses. Users of streaming platforms have also been recommended to avoid using numbers found in unsolicited emails and sharing their information over the phone.

Related

Privacy
Nevada school district hit by data breach

Nevada's Clark County School District, which is the U.S.'s fifth-largest school district, has disclosed that its data had been compromised following a cyberattack against its email servers earlier this month, which has been claimed by the SingularityMD operation, BleepingComputer reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.