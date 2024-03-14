Cyberattacks disrupt MarineMax

Major U.S. global recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht retailer MarineMax had some of its operations disrupted by a cyberattack on Mar. 10, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

No further details regarding the nature of the incident have been provided by MarineMax in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. However, the company noted that the attack had already been contained with the immediate implementation of incident response measures while emphasizing that the targeted information environment did not contain any sensitive information. While no "material" impact has so far been observed on MarineMax's operations, an investigation into the potential effect of the intrusion is still underway. Such a disclosure from MarineMax follows a string of attacks against the boating sector, including a June cyber incident at marine manufacturing firm Brunswick Corporation, which resulted in losses exceeding $85 million, and an Easter holiday ransomware attack against German shipbuilding company Lurssen.