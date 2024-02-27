Cyberattack hits ThyssenKrupp’s automotive division

German multinational industrial engineering and steel production conglomerate ThyssenKrupp had its Automotive Body Solutions business unit subjected to a cyberattack last week, resulting in the takedown of certain systems, reports BleepingComputer.



While threat actors were able to infiltrate the ThyssenKrupp business unit's IT infrastructure, the immediate discovery of the compromise enabled prompt action to contain the cybersecurity threat, according to a ThyssenKrupp spokesperson. ThyssenKrupp confirmed that production at its Saarland-based plant, which is involved in steel processing and research and development, was disrupted by the intrusion but customer supply has not yet been affected. Additional security measures have already been implemented, said the spokesperson, who added that the attack has not impacted the company's other business units. Such an attack has not yet been claimed by any threat operation but ThyssenKrupp has already been subjected to several cybersecurity incidents, most of which involved operation disruption and espionage, during the past decade.