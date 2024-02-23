Operations at Varta still stalled by cyberattack

All five production plants of German battery manufacturer Varta in Germany, Romania, and Indonesia have yet to restart production almost two weeks following a cyberattack that disrupted its IT systems, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Some portions of the Varta's plants could resume operations next week amid an ongoing evaluation and recommissioning of impacted systems conducted by a corporate task force collaborating with third-party security experts. "It is now clear that the cyberattack was carried out by an organized group of hackers who managed to break through the high security standards of Varta's IT systems with a high level of criminal energy," said the company in a statement, which noted that the extent of the incident is still being examined. However, uncertainties remain as to when Varta will complete the recovery of plant operations. A separate advisory on Varta's website noted the loss of customer emails sent between Feb. 12 and 18 as a result of the intrusion.
