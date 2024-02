Operations at German battery manufacturer Varta's production plants have been disrupted following a cyberattack that targeted portions of its IT systems on Feb. 12, reports BleepingComputer . "[The attack] affects the five production plants and the administration. The IT systems and, thus, production were proactively shut down temporarily for security reasons and disconnected from the internet," said Varta, which noted that an investigation into the extent of the incident has already begun. Several security measures part of the battery maker's emergency have been implemented while cybersecurity and data forensic experts have been enlisted to facilitate the recovery of impacted systems as the company prioritizes data integrity and breach containment. However, neither a restoration timeline nor additional information regarding the nature of the incident has been provided. Ransomware has been suspected of impacting Varta but the attack has not been claimed by any threat operation so far.